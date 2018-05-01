New base land maps survey for Ghana soon – Veep 

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said after 44 years of using land maps in the country for land administration, the time is ripe for new set of national base land maps to meet contemporary needs.

The last national survey was undertaken in 1974, after which the maps currently in use were drawn.

He said the land maps do not fit for contemporary purpose, which had contributed to the chaotic nature of Ghana’s land administration process.

Speaking at a Market Sounding Event towards Private Sector Participation in the next phase of Ghana’s land administration reforms in Accra on Monday, Dr Bawumia said plans were far advanced for the survey to be undertaken this year, as part of government’s reforms in land administration.

“Accurate and up to date maps for example are fundamental to land administration.

“Therefore, as we move to engage the private sector, it remains the responsibility of government to procure such maps.

“I am happy to inform you that the entire country will be flown this year so that by next year, we will have orthophoto maps for the entire country,” Dr Bawumia revealed.

The Market Sounding is the latest in a series of fora spearheaded by Vice President Bawumia to craft and implement reforms in Ghana’s chaotic land administration regime.

“Most of our land maps are outdated” Dr Bawumia bemoaned, making the proper administration of land very difficult.

“Despite the central role of land administration to economic development, the state of land administration in Ghana leaves much to be desired.

“Issues of manual systems of operation, unreliable records, significant delays in procuring land services, and multiple land allocation often result in protracted and expensive disputes and the proliferation of land guards, and fraud.”

Vice President Bawumia urged the private sector to take advantage of government’s desire to open up land administration to other stakeholders in the sector.

“Government is looking at a new paradigm to improve our land administration system. Government is creating space for the Private Sector to be involved in land administration service delivery. This is not merely because of an allegiance to a political philosophy, but because of our genuine belief that the Private Sector will add considerable value to our land administration reform processes.

“As stakeholders in the arena of land administration, you must be aware that land is an asset of considerable value.

Therefore, creating the opportunity for private capital, technology and expertise to be injected offers a unique business opportunity. I entreat you to unleash your innovative and creative abilities so that you can take advantage of this window of opportunity”.

Source: GNA