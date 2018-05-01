Emmanuel Dogbevi to train members of National Assembly of The Gambia

Mr. Emmanuel Dogbevi, under the auspices of the International Republican Institute (IRI), the Washington DC based United States not-for-profit, will train members of the National Assembly of The Gambia. Mr. Dogbevi will be working with the staff of IRI, Fulvio Menghini of the Westminster Foundation for Democracy, and the Clerk of the Assembly.

The two-day training session which is set for May 3 and 4, 2018 in the Gambian capital, Banjul, will equip the Gambian lawmakers on the elements of public speaking, internal and external communication skills, media and constituency relations as well as diplomacy and etiquette.

The Columbia University trained journalist and communication expert, who has a background in sociology and political economy, is also the Executive Director of NewsBridge Africa, a not-for-profit media training organization based in Accra. He has nearly three decades of extensive experience and training in journalism and communication, and he is well-reputed in the media and journalism community in Africa and around the world; having reported around the world and conducted training for over 160 media practitioners and CSOs in some West African countries – namely Liberia, Senegal and Ghana in the last year. He has also consulted for a number of local and international organizations including the World Bank, the African Development Bank, the West Africa Civil Society Institute, Media Foundation for West Africa and the Economic Commission for Africa.

Mr Dogbevi received the highly sought-after Knight-Bagehot Fellowship in Business and Economic Journalism at Columbia University in 2013 where he obtained a Masters degree in journalism. Upon his return to Ghana after the fellowship, he established NewsBridge Africa in 2014, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to media training and advocacy in Africa after having founded Ghana Business News earlier in 2008.

Asked for his comments on the opportunity, he said: “I have been championing Africa’s stability, strengthening of democracy and growth through my writings over the years, and getting involved with the training of lawmakers in The Gambia is an opportunity to further that activity to continue in my contribution towards building stronger democracies in Africa to achieve a flourishing continent that creates equal opportunities for its citizens to thrive.”

By Bismark Elorm Addo