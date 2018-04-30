Azumah Nelson congratulates Isaac Dogboe

Ghana’s Boxing Legend, Azumah ‘The Professor” Nelson, has congratulated Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe (19-0, 13KO’s) after stopping Mexico’s Jessie Magdaleno (26-1, 18KO’s) to win the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) World super Bantamweight title.

Dogboe delivered a tremendous and magnificent comeback in the bout, as he handed Magdaleno his first defeat with round 11 knock down, to the roar of the entourage at the The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

Ghana’s legendary boxer Azumah has lauded the efforts of Dodgoe In this bout and has tipped him for greatness if he should keep a good of conduct, which includes determination, resilience and hard work.

Azumah in a statement released through Boxing Foundation reads, “I watched with the excitement and pride how you demonstrated bravery , determination and resilience against an undefeated champion Jessie Magdaleno in his country and more importantly not to allow the judges to decide the outcome of the bout letting you ferocious fists to decide.

“That has always been my philosophy which I have shared with you, that is, going into the ring with your own judges and referee,’’ Azumah said.

The three-time World Champion further urged to work harder going forward as he should be respectful to his team and be spiritually fortified as it will propel him to greatness in the near future.

“The real challenge starts from today as he has become a target of all boxers seeking his belt. Dogboe has to train harder than he did before this fight, continue to respect his team and honour the God made him a Champion and I promise him he will do greater things. Ghanaians are proud of him so must work harder to make them happy,’’ Azumah ended.

Azumah also commended the Ghana Boxing Authority especially the President Peter Zwennes, for their tremendous support for Team Dogboe.

Source: GNA