We raped woman to break blood covenant – Priest tells court

Kofi Eniado, a fetish priest has told a High Court sitting during the Justice for All Programme in Winneba Prisons that he and his friend, now at large raped a lady in order to break a blood covenant.

Eniado’s explanation in his affidavit compelled Mr Saani Rasheed, a legal practitioner, to decline to move his motion for bail. Eniado was arrested in March this year for raping a lady in a shrine in the Central Region.

Mr Rasheed held that Eniado’s explanation was “weird” as such he could not move the motion.

The trial Judge, Mr Justice Clemence K. Honyenugah did not delve into his case because of the nature and circumstances of the matter.

Eniado was therefore sent back to custody.

The accused person appeared before the Justice for All Programme sittings held at the Winneba Prisons.

POS Foundation, a Human Rights non-governmental organisation, filed for bail for remand prisoners including the accused person.

POS Foundation in 2014 was given the franchise by the Judicial Service to coordinate the Justice for all programme by provide legal aid to remand prisoners.

