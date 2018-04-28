Ghana Stock Market indices edge upward

Trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) rebounded from its previous losses as both indices edged upwards on account of gains in four counters.

In effect the benchmark GSE-Composite Index went up by 0.02 per cent to close at 3,464 points.

Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market analysis, made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday, shows that gains were recorded in CAL Bank (+3.7%), SIC Insurance (+2.6%), Ecobank Ghana (+1.1%) and GCB Bank (+0.2%).

According to the market watch, losses were, however, recorded by Enterprise Group Limited (-7.6%) to GH¢4.14 per share and GOIL (-0.8%) to GH¢4.91 per share.

Liquidity and turnover, however, declined by 86.8% and 71.4% respectively compared to the previous session.

The Nordea Income Growth Fund was priced at GH¢.4848 with a year-to-date return of 19.94%.

Nordea Capital is an investment bank licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and offers a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.

It is dedicated to growing and preserving client assets and building trust in partnership with financial professionals and institutions worldwide.

The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.

Criteria for listing include capital adequacy, profitability, spread of shares, years of existence and management efficiency.

Source: GNA