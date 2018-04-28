CPP marks 46th anniversary of the death of Osagyefo Dr Nkrumah

The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) on Friday marked the 46th anniversary of the death of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who died in Bucharest, Romania on April 27, 1972.

The CPP in a statement signed by Professor Edmund N. Delle, Chairman and Leader and copied to the Ghana News Agency said, “Ghana and therefore Africa lost a torchbearer liberation fighter, and the African man of the millennium.

“We the CPP remembers this day as very unfortunate day for Ghana, Africa and the world at large, as the principles, and ideals of Osagyefo Dr Nkrumah remains more relevant today than it was during his reign. It is sad to note that till date Ghana and Africa though liberated is still under oppressors rule in diverse ways.

“What Africa and Africans need most in this recent times is economic independence. Osagyefo Dr Nkrumah, continue to rest in perfect peace. You will forever be remembered. Your shinning leadership in Ghana and on the African continent will never be forgotten,” the statement said.

Source: GNA