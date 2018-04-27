NPP elects new regional officers in Northern Region tomorrow

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates’ conference to elect new regional officers to lead the party in the Northern Region for the next four years comes off in Tamale, on Saturday, April 28.

A total of 51 candidates have put themselves up for election to the various positions.

Incumbent Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu, and the Secretary, Sule Salifu, are seeking re-election, with the incumbent youth organizer, now vying for the organizer position.

Over 500 delegates from 29, out of the 31 constituencies, would converge at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium for the conference.

The Nalerigu/Gambaga and Yunyoo Constituencies would not be taking part in the elections because of some unresolved issues.

Mr. Issahaque Latif, the Regional Communications Director, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and said all was set for the event.

Adequate security arrangements had been put in place to make sure that everything went well – peacefully and successfully.

He added that only accredited delegates’ would be allowed to enter the stadium.

Source: GNA