Ghana Stock Exchange experiences mid-week hiccup

Trading in the mid-week session on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) took a downward trend as 13 equities exchanged hands with two losers and a gainer.

The benchmark GSE-Composite Index shed 0.1 per cent to close at 3,463.2 points,

Liquidity and turnover also dipped by 21.1 per cent and 31.6 per cent respectively compared with the previous session, Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market analysis made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra, on Thursday revealed.

Enterprise Group Limited slipped slightly by 0.4 per cent to close at GHC4.48 per shares; with GOIL also declining marginally by one per cent to close the session at GH¢4.95 per share.

According to the Nordea Capital Stock Expert, the Standard Chartered added 0.03 per cent to its value, closing at GH¢35.13 per share.

Nordea Income Growth Fund was priced at GH¢0.4847 with a year-to-date return of 19.92 per cent.

On the inter-bank market, the Cedi slipped by 0.002 per cent against the USD at GH¢4.4058, edged by 0.3 per cent against the Euro at GH¢5.3682 and added 0.1 per cent against the Pound at GH¢6.1439.

Nordea Capital is an investment bank, licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and offers a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.

It is dedicated to growing and preserving client assets and building trust, in partnership with financial professionals and institutions worldwide.

The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.

Criteria for listing include capital adequacy, profitability, spread of shares, years of existence and management efficiency.

Source: GNA