We are working against involuntary job loses – ECG

Mr Samuel Boakye Appiah, Managing Director, Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) said the Company was working hard to ensure reliable power distribution to avoid “involuntary job loses” for customers as happened during the power crisis.

He said electricity had become an important element in business development and growth and that efforts were being made to prevent job losses during power crisis.

At a ceremony held in Ho to honour four of the Company’s customers, Mr. Appiah said the lack of cost reflective tariffs, and issues of payment charges to some independent power producers had imposed heavy burdens on the Company’s finances, which threatened the power sector.

He said however, the Company had engaged in renewal research projects to help improve the power system, ensuring effective and reliable power distribution towards the country’s rapid socio- economic development.

The award, which went to; Bayswater Industry Limited at Denu, Sterling Salt Industry, also at Denu, Gadco Rice Mills, Sogakope, and Brazil Agro, Sogakope, was based on their outstanding engagement and prompt payment to the ECG.

They were presented with calendars and plagues imprinted with ECG’s anniversary logo.

The ceremony marked the climax of the 50th anniversary of ECG in the Volta Region and saw Mr Joseph Forson, General Regional Manager handing over to Delali Oklu as the General Regional Manager.

Source: GNA