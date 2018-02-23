Home / General News / REGSEC asked to collaborate with chiefs for cashew production 

REGSEC asked to collaborate with chiefs for cashew production 

4 hours ago General News Leave a comment

Mr. Yaw Appiah Debie, a former Brong-Ahafo Regional Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has appealed to the Brong-Ahafo Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to collaborate with traditional authorities, to enable the President’s 10-year cashew 
development plan to thrive. 

He said it is necessary for the REGSEC to come together and protect the lands against activities of illegal miners and Fulani herdsmen which threatened the President’s vision for the cashew industry. 

The REGSEC must be decisive and act swiftly to protect the region’s land reserves for the 
success of the programme, the NPP regional organiser stressed.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr. Debie, who has declared his 
intention to contest for the NPP’s Brong-Ahafo Regional first Vice Chairman Position, said the 
influx of Fulani herdsmen and uncontrolled illegal mining activities in the region remained a 
huge challenge to farmers. 

President Nana Akufo-Addo launched the 10 year cashew development plan at Wenchi in the 
region on Tuesday, with a promise to give the country’s agric sector a further boost. 

In fulfillment of another 2016 campaign promise, the President’s initiative will massively 
improve the livelihood of farmers in the country. 

Mr. Debie commended the President for the initiative, but said if illegal mining and 
activities of the nomadic Fulani herdsmen in the region were not brought under control, efforts by farmers could be in vain. 

He observed that Brong-Ahafo remained the leading producer of cashew in the country, but 
regretted that successive governments had given less attention to the farmers, who are into the 
cultivation of the economic crop. 

Mr. Debie advised the unemployed youth to take advantage of the President 
initiative and engage in cashew production in commercial quantities to enhance their livelihoods.

Source: GNA

