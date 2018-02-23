Pathologist drops autopsy report of murdered MP in court

An Accra District Court says it would on March 15, decide whether or not to cite for contempt, the Pathologist who conducted an autopsy on the deceased Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, J. B. Danquah-Adu.

The court presided over by Ms Gloria Laryea noted that Dr Lawrence Edusie, the pathologist had dropped autopsy report at the Court’s Registry and same was placed on the case docket.

According to the court, it had received the sealed report and would forward it to the Criminal Investigations Department.

Nana Obiri Boahene, a legal practitioner who was watching brief did not take kindly to the conduct of Dr Edusei.

According Nana Obiri Boahene, Dr Edusei ought to have appeared before the court after a subpoena had been served on him.

“The Doctor should have been in court today. If you are the President of Ghana and you are subpoenaed you have to appear in court. He is not in court. This is gross disrespect to the court,” Nana Obiri Boahene said.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu who held brief of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Amegah informed the court that subpoena was served on Dr Edusei and they had proof of service of the subpoena.

The court then ordered that the autopsy report should be forwarded to Detective Chief Inspector Augustus Nkrumah of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service who is in charge of the case as investigator.

The matter was then adjourned to March 15.

Dr Lawrence Edusei had been issued with a number of subpoenas before producing the autopsy report.

The Prosecution had recounted its difficulty in accessing the pathology report of the victim, hence the delay in prosecuting the matter.

J.B Danquah Adu was murdered in his apartment in 2016 at Shiashie.

Two suspects, Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso, were subsequently arrested and charged with murder following the incident. Their pleas have not been taken and they have been remanded into Prison custody.

The facts of the case, as presented by DSP Amegah, were that the deceased MP lived with his family in a one-storey house at Shiashie, near East Legon, a suburb of Accra, whilst Asiedu and Bosso lived at Agbogbloshie, also in Accra.

About 2340 hours on February 8, 2016, the MP arrived home in his private car driven by his driver.

The driver handed over the ignition keys of the car to Danquah-Adu and left for home, after which the MP retired to bedroom located on the first floor of the house.

At about 0100 hours on the same night, Asiedu and Bosso, armed with a catapult, a cutter and a knife, went to the legislator’s house.

Bosso is said to have assisted Asiedu to enter the house by scaling the fence wall on the blind side of a security man who was fast asleep.

On entering the house, Asiedu picked a ladder and climbed onto a porch on the top floor and entered the MP’s bedroom through a window, whilst Mr. Danquah-Adu was sleeping.

Whilst Asiedu was searching the room, the MP woke up and held him. There ensued a struggle, during which Asiedu stabbed the MP in the right chest above the breast.

The MP consequently held the knife, and Asiedu pulled it through the MP’s hand, making a deep cut in his palm.

The legislator, who bled profusely, fell by his bed, after which Asiedu stabbed him several times on his right chest and neck.

On realizing that the MP was dying, Asiedu left the room and took with his three iPhone smartphones.

Meanwhile, the struggle between the MP and Asiedu had drawn the attention of the security man in the house, who alerted other security men in the neighbourhood.

Having been alerted of an impending danger, Bosso took to his heels, leaving Asiedu behind.

However, Asiedu managed to descend from the top of the house and jumped over the electric fence walls of the house into an adjoining house and escaped.

Source: GNA