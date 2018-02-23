Nine member EOCO board inaugurated

A nine-member governing board of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) charged with the mandate to formulate policies to achieve the objectives of the office has been inaugurated.

The Governing Board is mandated to prevent and detect organized crime and facilitate the confiscation of proceeds of crime.

They are Mr Justice Brobbey, Chairman of the Board, ACP (rtd) K.K Amoah, Acting Executive Secretary, EOCO, Mr Francis Kofi Torkornoo, Acting Executive Secretary, Narcotics Control Board, Mr Henry Acquah, Deputy Commissioner, Internal Audit, Ghana Revenue Authority, Mr Dick Anyadi, a private Legal Practitioner, and Commissioner of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

Others members are, Colonel Michael Kwadwo Opoku, Director General, National Security Council Secretariat, DCOP Mrs Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah, Director General, Criminal Investigations Department and Mrs Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Office was established by Act 804 of 2010 in line with Article 190(1) (d) of the 1992 Constitution, as one of the public services of the country to supplement and augment government’s effort in the fight against corruption.

Justice Ellen Amoah swore in the board chaired at a brief ceremony in Accra on Thursday.

Ms Gloria A. Akuffo, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, said there were challenges facing her Ministry and its affiliates in terms of personnel and accommodation.

These notwithstanding, Ms Akuffo pledged to offer the needed support without interfering in their work.

“I am hopeful that things would improve so that staff would carry out their mandate effectively.”

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General said her Ministry required 600 attorneys to work with but regretted that it was currently working with half of that number.



According to her, the Ministry has been given the green light to recruit only 50 personnel out of 200 applications received.

Mr Justice Brobbey on behalf of the board pledged to do their best in the formulation of policies that would promote the investigation and prosecution of crimes and offences, which fall within their jurisdiction.

“In the era of scientific and technological advancement, offenses like cybercrime, internet fraud and transcontinental crime are obviously rampant,” he observed.

Mr. K.K. Amoah, assured the public that his outfit, in the midst of challenges, continues to carry out their mandate effectively in the fight against financial and organized crime in the country.

Mr Amoah, a Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police recounted that there are a number of serious cases before the EOCO, and that, the office continues to receive cases daily from the public.

He admitted that there had been delays in some of the cases being investigated, but assured that they would work meticulously to ensure that people found culpable were prosecuted.

“There are a lot of cases on hand and we have a team that is working. An investigation is a serious work and it takes time, we need to take time and present a credible docket to the Attorney General.” he stressed.

Source: GNA