We are not against certified “bleaching” creams – FDA

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has said it was not against bleaching” creams that had been certified and registered by the Authority.

Mr Emmanuel Nkrumah, Head of Cosmetics and Household Chemical Substance Department of the Authority said some chemicals labelled “bleaching” had been approved by the Authority but not recommended for over the counter sale.

Mr Nkrumah at a media engagement in Ho, said the Authority was particularly worried about the proliferation of “glutathione pills”, a supposedly bleaching pill that is taken orally.

He said glutathione is an antioxidant capable of preventing damage to important cells in the body while boosting the immune system, therefore it was an outright falsehood to claim it as a whitening cream.

Mr Nkrumah therefore cautioned the public against the use of such products, saying long-term suppression of melanin through the use of proscribed cosmetics and drugs could cause liver and kidney problems, skin cancer and skin thinning among others.

He said even prescribed creams used for hyperpigmentation among other skin diseases were not supposed to be taken for a longer period of time because of their adverse effects.

Mr Eugene Addo, Volta Regional Manager, FDA, said the Authority was on the look out to clamp down on such illegal cosmetics especially those peddled online.

Source: GNA