Attorney-General supports approval of Martin Amidu

Ms Gloria Akuffo, Attorney General and Minister of Justice has defended the approval of Martin Amidu as the Special Prosecutor, despite a suit at the Supreme Court challenging his eligibility over his age.

According to her, the mere initiation of a suit by Dr Dominic Ayine, Deputy Ranking Member on Constitutional and legal Affairs does not serve as an injunction.

“I think Parliament is right in proceeding with the approval. In the absence of an injunction Parliament is free to proceed and they are right to do so”.

Ms Akuffo made the statement when she spoke to the media after the House approved Martin Amidu as the Special Prosecutor to tackle corruption among public office holders and cases in the country.

Parliament on Tuesday approved the nominee, regardless of a suit filed at the Supreme Court by Dr Ayine, who is seeking a declaration that Mr Amidu, who is 66 years old cannot hold public office because he has surpassed the mandated age limit per the 1992 constitution.

Dr Ayine prior to the approval, further asked Parliament to put the process on hold, as his suit is still pending at the Supreme Court.

Dr Ayine citing Standing order 93(1), requested the Speaker of Parliament to rule on whether the House’s intention to approve the nominee would not be wrong pending the Supreme Court case.

But the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, ruled against Dr Ayine’s argument, thus paving the way for Amidu’s approval.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, Ranking Member on Constitutional and Legal Affairs has defended the action taken by Dr Ayine to draw the Speaker’s attention to the suit pending at the Supreme Court.

Alhaji Fuseini explained that, it is within the right of Dr Ayine to raise the Point of Order to draw Parliament attention to the suit challenging the suitability of the nominee.

He said despite the approval of the nominee by Parliament his confirmation cannot overreach the hands of the Supreme Court in the determination of the case.

“We have to await the outcome of the suit pending at the Supreme Court to know exactly the way forward”, he added.

Source: GNA