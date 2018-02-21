Appiah-Menka to be buried on May 24

The late eminent politician and industrialist, Akenten Appiah-Menka, is to be buried in his Aboabogya hometown in the Afigya-Kwabre District on Thursday, May 24.

This would be after the body had been laid in state for people to pay their last respects.

The deceased, a stalwart of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), passed away at the ripe age of 84, at the nation’s second largest referral facility, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), on February 13.

He served as a Minister of State in the Busia Administration and until his death was the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Ashanti Regional branch of the governing party.

President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, joined thousands of mourners to observe one-week of his passing in Kumasi.

Among them were Ministers of State, Members of Parliament (MPs) and the National Officers of the NPP and delegation from the party’s overseas branches.

Also there to commiserate with the grieving family were captains of industry, technocrats, academia and people from all walks of life.

Tributes had kept pouring in – NPP, the party, he invested so much energy, time and resources, has expressed sadness.

Vice President Bawumia eulogized him as an “amazing patriot” and added that, “Ghana has lost a great statesman”.

Source: GNA