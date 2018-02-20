Court warns it will not entertain delays from parties in trial of Aisha Huang and four others

An Accra High Court has warned parties in the trial of Aisha Huang and four other Chinese nationals, that it would not entertain any delays from them

The trial Judge, Mr Justice Ekow Baiden recounted that most of the adjournments were at the instance of prosecution and the accused.

The judge said he was ready for an expeditious trial hence would not entertain any delays.

When sitting began on Monday, the matter had to be adjourned because Gao Jin Cheng, one of the accused had been taken ill hence could not attend court.

The court said “Prosecution request for adjournment because Cheng had been running a temperature since February 17.Cheng is hereby ordered to furnish the court at the next adjourned date with medical records from a government recognised hospital facility where he is on admission.”

The matter was then adjourned to February 26.

Aisha Huang and her four accomplices namely: Gao Jin Cheng, 45; Lu Qi Jun 39; Habin Gao 26; and Zang Pan 23 have been accused of engaging in illegal mining in the Ashanti Region.

Aisha aka Yaa Asantewaa has additionally been accused of providing mine support services without valid licence from the Minerals Commission.

The five who have pleaded not guilty are on GH¢500,000 cedis bail each. Each surety is to be justified.

Source: GNA