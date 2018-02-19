Ebony Reigns funeral slated for March 17

The Late Dancehall Artiste, Ebony Reigns, would be buried on March 17, 2018, the family announced on Sunday at a ceremony to observe the one-week of her demise.

The venue for the funeral was, however, not disclosed but the family has assured Ghanaians that it would be announced next week.



Born on February 16, 1997, Ebony Reigns, known in private life as Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, died in a gory accident on Thursday, February 8, on the Sunyani-Kumasi stretch, at age 20.

Her death has shaken the nation with tributes pouring in from politicians, academia, the showbiz fraternity, and well-wishers. Some of her colleagues have also released tribute songs in her honour.

In the two years that she spent in the music industry, she won the heart of many Ghanaians releasing hit songs like: Aseda, Maame Hwe, Hustle, Sponsor, Date Your Father, Dancefloor and Kupe.

The one week celebration was graced by government officials, personalities from the showbiz industry and journalists among other personalities.

Madam Catherine Afeku, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful, the Minister of Communications and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, and Dr Lawrence Tetteh, a renowned Evangelist, were among the dignitaries at the celebration.

Other personalities present include Obour, the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana, Rex Omar, Bola Ray, Amankwa Ampofo and Bullet, the Manager of Ebony Reigns.

The rest are Becca, Medikal, Deborah Vannesah, Grace Omabo aka Maame Dokono, Abeiku Santana, Flow King Stone, Country Man Songo and Fela Makafui of Yolo fame.

Source: GNA