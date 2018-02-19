Black Maidens dismantle Djibouti 10-0 in FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier

The Ghana U-17 Female National team the Black Maidens, defeated Djibouti by 10:0 in the second leg of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) U-17 Women’s World Cup slated for Uruguay from 13th November to 1st December, 2018.

The Black Maidens have scored a total of 19 goals against Djibouti, after humiliating them 9-0 in the first leg of the final qualifier at the El Hadj Hassan stadium in Djibouti.

Mukarama Abdulai continued with her scoring prowess, as she opened the scores for Ghana and went on to score three more to take her tally to four on the day, with Fuseina Mumuni, Victoria Teye, Azuma Burgrie, Barikisu Rahaman also getting on the score sheet whilst Nina Norshie also got a brace for the young ladies.

Ghana, having made it to the last five editions of the World Cup, has once again qualified for the Sixth edition of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, the biennial International Women’s Youth Football Championship.

Source: GNA