Western Region DVLA records marginal increase in car registration

The Western Regional Office of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) at the end of January, this year, registered a total of 614 vehicles as against 564 the same period last year.

Mr Emmanuel Narh, the Western Regional Director of the DVLA, told the Ghana News Agency that the increase in registration for January could be attributed to institutional activities and the somewhat stable economy that allowed individuals to buy new cars.

“I also think that the promising future of the oil and gas sector, especially with the settlement of the boundary issue has paved way for more institutional planning and expansion, which had resulted in acquisition of heavy duty vehicles among others,” he added.

Mr Narh, commenting on the new electronic system of vehicle registration, said though the initiative was good, it came with lots of challenges such as slow network as the speed determined the number of cars that could be registered within a day.

On the new smart card license, the DVLA Boss said it came with enhanced features and was electronically programmed to ensure speedy service delivery.

He said ensuring safety on the road was paramount and, therefore, imperative that the driving school concept was upheld by stakeholders to reduce the unwarranted road crashes.

Mr Narh said all over the world driving schools had been acknowledged as part of stakeholders working to promote safety and all categories of drivers must pass through such schools before they were presented for licencing.

Source: GNA