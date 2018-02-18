Karpowership engages stakeholders at Sekondi-Takoradi

Karpowership Ghana Company Limited has held a series of stakeholder engagements with various community groups within the Sekondi-Takoradi Municipality to sensitise them on its operations.

The Corporate Communications Specialist of Karpowership Ghana, Miss Sandra Amarquaye, said the engagement was in line with the Company’s principle of having transparent, trustworthy and sustainable relationship with its stakeholders.

“The engagement is to ensure our new stakeholders understand our business and how we operate. At Karpowership, we value our relationship with our local stakeholders,” she said.

The stakeholder engagement sessions saw Karpowership Ghana interacting with the Sekondi and Essikado Traditional Councils, the Inshore Fishing Association, the Fish Traders and Processors Association, Fishmongers and the media.

Miss Amarquaye said Karpowership would deploy its 470MW Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan to the Sekondi Naval Base by the second half of this year, in line with government plans to ensure full utilisation of gas resources from the Western enclave of Ghana.

As a strategic partner, Karpowership is committed to Ghana’s development and would continue to provide all Ghanaians reliable, sustainable, and affordable electricity, she said.

Nana Kwesi Badu II, the Acting President of the Sekondi House of Chiefs, lauded Karpowership for the engagement.

He said: “Karpowership’s efforts at contributing to sustainable power supply in the country is well appreciated. In fact, Karpowership has done well by coming to our home to tell us about the Powership.

“We will tell the members of the community about the Powership and hope that you will keep us informed about all you do.”

Mr. Francis Eshuw, the Chairman of the Inshore Fishing Association, said they are happy that such an innovative project was being undertaken in their community, adding that the Association had been well informed of the operations of the Powership.

Since it began operations in Ghana, the company has engaged in some major projects that include providing bursary for brilliant but needy students, and providing storage water tanks to schools, hospitals, police stations and the fisher folk within the Tema Manhean Community.

Source: GNA