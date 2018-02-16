Mzbel confirmed as PromoAfrica’s Music ambassador on disability 

Hip-life artiste Belinda Nana Akua Amoah, alias Mzbel was has been officially confirmed as the Music Ambassador of the Network of Journalists for the Promotion of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Africa’s (PromoAfrica) on disability.

By her confirmation, she is being tasked with the responsibility of help raise funds for the network to support its activities which include; training African journalists on the Africa Protocol on disability.

This project is supported by Africa Disability Alliance.

The confirmation took place at a programme organised by the network, at Osu, in Accra.

Mr Jeorge Wilson Kinson, the Vice President of the network, deputising for the President, Mr. Kwaku Amoah Addi, called on all stakeholders in disability issues to join hands with PromoAfrica to call on governments in Africa to ratify the Protocol on the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Africa.

Mr Kinson recalled that at the recently held African Union, Head of States and Governments meeting held in Addis Abba, last month adopted the Protocol on the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Africa, also known as the Africa Disability Protocol (ADP) or the Protocol) was adopted.

“The historic decision of the Assembly has a direct positive impact on the lives of persons with disabilities in Africa and we believe that the time has come for African states to individually do the needful,” Mr Kinson said.

He expressed the hope that with the support of all, the ultimate aim creating an enabling environment for persons with disabilities in Ghana and across our continent would be achieved.

Mzbel, in her acceptance speech, said a disabled person, despite his or her disability, was like every human being, even though they may be facing a physical or mental challenge one way or the other.

“Let us not be blinded by our perception of their challenge, that we miss their abilities and what they also have to offer. In actual fact, people with disabilities can do some things that abled people cannot do, allowing them to make meaningful contribution to society,” Mzbel said.

She said an organisation with which she worked, My BelCare Foundation has worked with some NGOs, supported orphans and the less privileged in society and it is a delight to always extend a helping hand whenever necessary.

“I am therefore, very happy to be an advocate of promoting of the rights of persons with disability in Africa,” she said.

She called on people to treat disabled individuals with respect, dignity, and concern.

“I strongly agree with the renowned American politician Sharron Angle when she clearly stated that “there is a plan and a purpose, a value to every life, no matter what its location, age, gender or disability, “she said, adding,” let’s work together to make the world a better place for all.”

Mr Daniel Nii Mensah, Chairman of Dan Devan Group of Companies, who chaired the launching, called for more efforts by government to assist the private sector to employ qualified person’s with disability

“It is sad that the private sector is also not doing much to support us. There are so many organisations out there that can assist by providing job opportunities for PWDs. Some of them are trained and qualified, but the mere fact they are challenged in one way or the other prevents them from being employed,” Mr Mensah said.

Mzbel treated the audience with some of her hits.

Source: GNA