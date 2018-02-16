Home / General News / Food and Drugs Authority cautions public against imposters

1 min ago General News Leave a comment

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has called on the public, especially persons who deal with FDA regulated products, to beware of some persons purporting to be staff of the FDA and going about extorting monies from dealers in the said products.

A statement issued by Mrs Delese A.A. Darko, the Chief Executive Officer of FDA and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday said, the FDA has received reports of such acts from the Ashanti, Brong Ahafo and Greater Accra Regions.

“The FDA therefore advises that such persons should never be entertained, and reported to the nearest police station or any FDA office.

 “All FDA fees and charges are to be paid at FDA offices where Government of Ghana receipts would be issued.

 “You may alert the FDA through any of the following contacts: Hotlines: 0299802932/ 0299802933, WhatsApp: 0206973065, Toll free: 0800151000 (Vodafone or Airtel) and SMS Short Code: 4015”, the statement said. 

Source: GNA 

