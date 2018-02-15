Supreme Court grants lawyer seven days to appeal against ban

The Supreme Court has given Francis Xavier Sosu a Human Rights Lawyer, the green light to file an appeal against a three year suspension handed down to him by the General Legal Council (GLC).

The sole judge, Mr Justice Yaw Appau was of the opinion that Sosu ought to be given hearing of his appeal and gave him seven days to file the due processes.

Justice Appau noted that the Human Rights Lawyer had the right to appeal against the harshness of the GLC hence set aside judgement of the Court of Appeal which sought to halt Sosu’s stay of execution of the GLC’s decision.

Sosu was banned by the GLC in June last year over two counts of grave misconduct. On the first count the GLC handed down a year ban while on count two, he was banned for three years.

The Council held that he overcharged one of his clients and he flouted the Professional Ethics and Etiquette rules when he advertised his law firm’s name and address on social media.

Days after his ban he filed an application for stay of execution of the conviction by the council but same was dismissed because it was held that he was at the wrong forum.

Source: GNA