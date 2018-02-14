You will be arrested if.. Court tells Akosua Agyapong

An Accra Circuit Court has issued stern warning to Akosua Agyapong an ace musician saying the next time she fail to turn up in court when her case is called, a bench warrant would be issued for her arrest.

The trial judge, Mrs Priscilla Dapaah’s warning came after Akosua had turned up late in court in a matter in which she and Frank Agyemang a contractor, are being tried for allegedly defrauding Jonas Asamoah the complainant of GH¢105,000 cedis in a land transaction.

When the matter was called Akosua was not in court but getting to the tail end of the court proceedings she turned up in court.

Meanwhile, Agyemang today paid GH¢25,000 cedis in court when the matter was called and same was given to the complainant.

The case has been adjourned to February 26.

Akosua and Agyemang have pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them, are on bail in the sum of GH¢ 160,000.00 with three sureties, one of whom is to be justified.

Akosua and her accomplice Agyemang, a businessman, a.k.a. Killer Boss, have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and fraudulent transaction of land.

The prosecution said the complainant in the case was a car dealer while Agyemang is a building contractor.

According to Prosecution, in February last year, the businessman who was interested in a parcel of land where he could display his cars for sale contacted Akosua for assistance

The Prosecution said she told the businessman that she had a plot of land for rent, but the businessman wanted an outright sale.

The prosecution said Akosua later introduced Agyemang to the complainant as her brother, who had one plot of land opposite the West Hills Mall for sale.

The businessman, after inspecting the land expressed interest.

The Prosecution said Akosua assured the complainant that the land was genuine and that Agyemang was the rightful owner.

“They then took the businessman to the Lands Commission, went into one of the offices and came out with someone who confirmed that the land indeed belonged to Agyemang, and upon this, the businessman became convinced,’’ Prosecution said.

The prosecution said the businessman paid GH¢ 105,000.00 for the land and later gave a Toyota RAV 4 vehicle costing GH¢ 100,000.00 to Agyemang for another plot of land.

“When the complainant went to work on the land, another person came to him claiming ownership of the land with the original documents. He reported the matter to the police leading to Akosua and Agyemang’s arrest. Agyemang, through his uncle, has released the vehicle to the police,’’ Prosecution said.

Source: GNA