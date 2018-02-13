President appoints Elsie Awadzi Bank of Ghana Second Deputy Governor 

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Mrs Elsie Awadzi, an international economic and financial lawyer, as the Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

The President wrote on his Facebook page on Monday: “I have appointed, subject to consultation with the Council of State, Mrs Elsie Awadzi as the Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

“Mrs Awadzi is an international economic and financial lawyer with a total of 21 years of professional experience working in various capacities in Ghana and internationally.

“Her key areas of specialization are financial sector development and regulation, financial stability assessments, design of crisis management frameworks and financial safety nets, and legal and institutional aspects of public financial management.

“She was, until the appointment, a Senior Counsel of the IMF’s Legal Department (Financial and Fiscal Law Unit) with experience working on countries such as Japan, South Africa, and the United Kingdom; and advised on financial sector reforms in many countries in the context of the IMF’s surveillance, lending, and technical assistance activities.”

She holds an LL.M. Degree (International Business and Economic Law) with distinction from the Georgetown University Law Centre, an M.B.A. (Finance) from the University of Ghana and an LL.B. Degree from the same university.

Mrs Awadzi replaces Dr Johnson Asiama, whose resignation took effect on January 2, 2018.

Source: GNA