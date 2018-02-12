Vice President attributes his healing to God

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday joined members of the Christ Temple of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) at Abbosey Okai to give thanks to God for his successful recovery.

He said God had been faithful and blessed him with good health; therefore there is the need to show appreciation to Him.

The Vice President expressed gratitude to Ghanaians of diverse religious denominations for their fervent prayers during his two-week medical leave in the United Kingdom.

He, therefore, appealed to the congregation and all well-meaning Ghanaians to continue praying for him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the members of the Government as they work to transform the economy for the better.

Vice President Bawumia said: “For all things we have to thank God, I thank ICGC for welcoming me.

“I also want to personally thank Pastor Mensah Otabil, he is really a great man.

“Although my father was a Muslim, on Sundays when Mensah Otabil is on TV, you don’t disturb him until he finished [viewing him]”.

“For you all know that I went to the UK for a medical leave and I know that it is the Hand of God that healed me.

“And so on my return, I believe that for all things we have to give thanks to God, and I felt I have to come here and pray for my successful healing, and also ask you to pray for my boss, the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Ministers because they all stood by me, just as you also prayed for me.”

Dr Mensah Otabil, the General Overseer of the ICGC, who preached on the theme: “The Hand of God”, urged everyone to seek the Hand of God in everything since He was the only one who could turn things around for the betterment of humanity.

He said the “Arm of God” was supreme and powerful than the “Arm of Flesh”, and urged everybody to seek the guidance of the Almighty in all circumstances of life.

Dr Otabil said: “The Arm of Flesh will always be in conflict with the Arm of God and many times, we often come in conflict with people with the Arm of Flesh.

“The Arm of Flesh has so much power but is totally incompetent.

“Although the Arm of Flesh is powerful, it’s always defeated by the Arm of the Lord because the Arm of the Lord is mightier than the Arm of the Flesh”.

He urged Christians to trust and have confidence in God, instead of trusting in the works of man.

Dr Mensah Otabil led the congregation to intercede for the Vice President and members of the Government.

The Vice President was accompanied by Madam Frema Osei Opare, the Chief of Staff, Yaw Osafo Maafo, the Senior Minister and other government officials.

Source: GNA