Attorney General Department urged to expedite action on Assemblies bye-laws 

The delay of gazette sanitation bye-laws for the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies by the Attorney General Department has contributed to poor sanitation conditions in many urban communities and cities in the country.

Nana Eseini, Nifahene of Agona Swedru, said majority of the district assemblies cannot embark on aggressive application of the bye-laws to summon and prosecute offenders.

Speaking at the National Sanitation Day Clean-Up exercise organized by the Agona West Municipal Assembly at Agona Swedru , Nana Esieni said many district assemblies have their sanitary bye-laws still pending at the Attorney Generals departments in the regional capitals.

He said the Agona West Municipal for instance, for over two years now, its draft sanitation bye-laws sent to the Attorney General Department in Cape Coast has not been worked on it.

He said the absence of the bye-laws has made it easier for the public to stay away from clean -up exercises since there was no law to deal with them.

The Nifahene, who is also Swedruman Council of Chiefs Chairman of the educational sub-Committee, said the sanitation Committee of the Council would liase with the Agona West to work together to check people who dump refuse indiscriminately in the Municipality.

Mr George Freeman, Agona West Municipal Chief Environmental Health and Sanitation, disclosed the assembly is poised to become neatest Municipality competition set-up by the Central Regional Minister Mr Kwamena Duncan.

The Environmental Health and Sanitation Chief said measures have been put in place to propagate the usefulness of environmental cleanliness in the Agona West to win the ultimate prize.

Mr Christian Ocran, Agona West Deputy Director of Zoomlion Waste Management Company, said the company was working hard to ensure that Agona West becomes neatest Municipality.

He commended the Zoomlion workers in the Agona West for the hard work, dedication and commitment in spite of the huge challenges confronting the company in the area.

Source: GNA