Attorney General Department urged to expedite action on Assemblies bye-laws 

The delay of  gazette  sanitation bye-laws for  the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies  by the Attorney General Department has contributed to  poor sanitation conditions in many urban communities and cities in the country.

Nana Eseini, Nifahene of Agona  Swedru,  said  majority of the district assemblies cannot embark on aggressive application  of the bye-laws to summon and prosecute offenders.

Speaking at the National Sanitation Day Clean-Up exercise organized by the Agona West Municipal Assembly at Agona Swedru , Nana Esieni  said many district assemblies have their sanitary  bye-laws still pending at the Attorney Generals departments in the regional capitals.

He said the Agona West Municipal for instance, for over two years now, its draft sanitation bye-laws sent to the Attorney General Department in Cape Coast has not been worked on it.

He said the absence of the bye-laws has made it easier for the public to stay away from clean -up exercises since there was no law to deal with them.

The Nifahene, who is also Swedruman Council of Chiefs Chairman  of the educational sub-Committee, said the sanitation Committee of the Council  would liase with the Agona West to work together to check people who dump refuse indiscriminately in the Municipality.

Mr George Freeman, Agona West Municipal Chief Environmental Health and Sanitation, disclosed the assembly is poised to become neatest Municipality competition set-up by the  Central Regional Minister  Mr Kwamena Duncan.

The Environmental Health and Sanitation Chief said measures have been put in place to propagate the usefulness of environmental cleanliness in the Agona West to win the ultimate prize.

Mr Christian Ocran, Agona West Deputy Director of Zoomlion Waste Management Company, said the company was working hard to ensure that Agona West becomes neatest Municipality.

He commended the  Zoomlion workers in the Agona West for the hard work, dedication and commitment in spite of the huge challenges confronting  the company in the area.

Source: GNA

