Seikwa Gyaasehene shot dead by unknown assailants

Nana Kwadwo Tando Naase, the Gyaasehene of Seikwa Traditional Area in the Tain District, was on Thursday evening shot dead by an unknown person in his living room at Seikwa.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong , the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) told the Ghana News Agency in an interview, that on February 8, 2018 at about 1930 hours Nana Naase, aged 65 had a telephone call whilst watching television at the living room with two women.

He said the chief went out shortly to receive the call and on his return to the living room, somebody fired a gunshot through the windows to smash his head and he died instantly.

Chief Inspector Oppong said one of the two women who were watching the television with Nana Naase, Fati Musa was also hit by the bullet in her two thighs but her colleague, Margret Agyapong managed to escape from the room and started shouting for help.

He said people rushed to the scene but the assailant was nowhere to be found and the matter was reported to the Seikwa Police.

Police Inspector Oppong stated that Fati was rushed to Seikwa Hospital for treatment but she was admitted and now responding to treatment whilst the body of the chief was conveyed to the Sunyani Government Hospital mortuary, pending autopsy.

He said Police suspected planned and calculated attack because Nana Kwaku Dwuma Ankoana, the late paramount chief of the area died four years ago in the same mysterious manner and some people were arrested and are assisting the Police in their investigations.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the situation could be related to chieftaincy issues in the town and cautioned other chiefs in the region to arrange for guards to protect them.

He said no arrest has been made but stated that there was heavy Police presence in the town to protect lives and properties.

Chief Inspector Oppong urged residents of Seikwa to remain calm and allow the Police to proceed with their investigations.

Source: GNA