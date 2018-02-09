Airborne Force poised to counter any threat

Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Antwi Awua Darkwa, Commanding Officer of the 69 Special Airborne Force Battalion has stated that his Unit is ready and still training Ghana Armed Forces in Parachuting to prevent any form of attack.

He said the soldiers were also ready to respond at short notice to any form of attack and further subdue the growing threats of violent militancy that was plaguing the sub-region.

Lt Col Darkwa said this when Mr Iain Walker, British High Commissioner to Ghana, accompanied by the General Officer Commanding the Northern Command of the Ghana Army Brigadier, Francis Ofori, visited the Unit at Barwah Barracks as part of the High Commissioner’s official visit to 6th Garrison Units in Tamale.

During the visit, the High Commissioner was taken on a tour where he witnessed the crossing of the Units’ obstacle training course by some Trainee Commandos and a house-clearing simulation by elite forces.

Mr Walker was impressed at the level of professionalism demonstrated by the troops of Airborne Force and expected increased future collaboration between the Ghana and British Armed Forces.

Also in the delegation were the Defence Attaché to the British High Commission, Lieutenant Colonel Simon Westlake and Commanders of the other Military Units in Tamale.

Source: GNA