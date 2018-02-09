Agreement on Takoradi-Kumasi railway to be presented to Parliament  

The Government is in the final stages of agreeing with a significant investor the terms of a Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) Agreement, for the Takoradi-Kumasi railway, which will be presented to Parliament this session.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who announced this, on Thursday, said there was already a contractor on site for the construction of the Kojokrom to Manso section of the Takoradi to Kumasi rail line.

The President was delivering in his Second State of the Nation Address to Parliament on Thursday, in Accra.

He said the process had commenced to select a suitable partner for the construction of the Eastern Line, from Accra to Tema to Kumasi.

“We aim to break ground this year. The Central Spine, from Kumasi to Paga, is also receiving attention, and consultants have been engaged to advise government on the best model for the development of the line,” he said.

The President recounted: “Last year, I made a brave assertion in this House by stating that the Takoradi to Paga Railway would be initiated in the year 2017. I am happy to report that we are making progress”.

He also said Ghana and Burkina Faso were in earnest discussions as to the realisation Tema-Ouagadougou Railway line.

“There are fortnightly meetings, either in Accra or Ouagadougou, and we are confident that deliberations will conclude, and actual construction will commence by the third quarter of this year,” he said.

Source: GNA