Court punishes irresponsible father

The Kumasi District Court Two, presided over by Madam Christiana Eyiah-Donkor, has punished has a 38-year father for child non-maintenance.

Yaw Korang, a driver, has refused to provide for the upkeep of his three children and for this, he is to serve three months in prison in hard labor.

He was additionally sentenced to a fine of GH¢480.00 or in default, have his jail term extended by another three months.

The court also ordered him to pay cash of GH¢3,000.00 to his ex-wife, Madam Cynthia Kwarteng Amanin for the period he failed to pay for the maintenance of the children.

Police Chief Inspector Joseph Bilson told the court that the convict and the former spouse have three children aged between six and 10 years.

Korang has failed to live up to his responsibility to the children and this was reported to the Police Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU).

The prosecution said he was invited by the unit and it was agreed that he made a monthly remittance of GH¢300.00 to take care of them but ignored doing that.

Madam Eyiah-Donkor, before handing down the punishment to him, expressed concern about the growing child neglect in the Ashanti Region and said the sentence would serve as deterrent.

Source: GNA