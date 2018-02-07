President must address security – Aning

Dr Emmanuel Kwesi Aning, a security expert, on Wednesday said he expects security to be crucial in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s second State of the Nation Address.

He said it is security that creates the enabling environment for whatever development programmes the government had to be able to take-off.

Dr Aning made this observation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

Dr Aning, who is the Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, said in terms of the specific things, the President was likely to focus on the Police in terms of equipping them, retooling them and strengthening them.

“I am certain also that he will also speak about the reduction in vigilantism in terms of their violent activities and the general reduction in indiscipline,” Dr Aning.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver his second State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday, February 8, in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

Source: GNA