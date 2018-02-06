Policeman charged with attempted robbery of Uber car

A Policeman and his two accomplices now at large, who attempted to rob an Uber driver of his vehicle at gun point has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

General Constable Debi Sando who found it difficult walk to the courtroom was said to have been knocked down by an oncoming vehicle after the attempted robbery, when the complainant raised an alarm.

Sando, charged with attempted robbery pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh remanded Sando into Police custody to reappear on February 8, to enable the court to decide on a bail application put in by defence counsel Andy Vortia.

Mr Vortia prayed the court to grant the accused bail because of his medical condition adding that Sando has been undergoing physiotherapy treatment and needed to be on bail.

Prosecuting, Superintendent of Police, Mr Kweku Bempah opposed to the bail application and prayed the court to remand Sando.

Supt. Bempah said Sando should be remanded and placed at Cantonment Police Station which was closer to the Police Hospital where he could be attended to.

The Prosecution narrated that the complainant Frank Owusu is an Uber taxi Service provider who is in charge of a Hyundai Matiz SE with registration Number GG 4316 -17.

The prosecution said Sando is a Police Officer stationed at Accra Regional Patrol Department and resides at Banana Inn.

On January 1, this year, at about 9:30pm, Sando and two others, now at large engaged the services of the complainant at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, to take them to Radio Gold, Laterbiokoshie at a fare GH¢15.

Prosecution said on reaching Nkrumah Flats, they ordered the complainant to stop at a dark place and he obliged.

According to the prosecution, Sando who was sitting at the front seat pulled out a pistol and asked the complainant to surrender his car or he would be killed.

Prosecution said the two other accomplices who sat behind held on to driving wheel but he struggled with them and came out through the window of the vehicle.

The prosecution said Sando, sprayed pepper into the complainant’s eyes and attempted with his accomplices to start the engine but the car would not start.

The prosecution said the complainant then raised an alarm and Sando and his accomplices took to their heels but an oncoming driver who saw the incident knocked down Sando and sped off.

Sando managed to crawl into a nearby plantain garden but because the complainant’s alarm attracted people to the scene Sando was fished out from the garden and handed over to a Police Patrol Team.

The prosecution said due to the injuries, Sando was rushed to the Police Hospital where he was admitted and the car impounded.

Source: GNA