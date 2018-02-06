Over 1,500 Police applicants disqualified in Wa

Eight hundred and fifty police applicants have taken written examination at the Wa Polytechnic to end week-long screening for the 2017/2018 police recruitment exercise, leaving some 1,561 ineligible for the next stage of selection.

Some 2,411 Ghanaian youth surged at the Wa Jubilee Park in the Upper West Region last week to undertake physical inspection for enlistment into the Ghana Police Service.

But the police administration on Sunday selected 850 qualified applicants who wrote written examinations as part of the screening process towards final enlistment into the service.

Out of the 850 prospective recruitments, 650 falls under the General Duty category while 200 are for Tradesmen including; [Caterers/Hospitality, Electricians, Electrical engineering, Nurses, Midwives and Marines] among others.

For a candidate to be eligible for enlistment into the service, the police administration required that the person ought to be a Ghanaian who is not less than 18 years and not more than 25 years of age.

The candidate must also be at least 5 feet 8 inches [173cm] tall for males and 5 feet 4 inches [163] for females.

He or she must be physically fit according to the Ghana Police Service standard, and should be of good character without any criminal record.

ACP David Eklu, Director-General, Police Public Affairs and Police Management Board (POMAB) member who supervised the Upper West Region told Ghana News Agency on Sunday that the examination was about general knowledge covering national and international affairs.

On why some applicants were disqualified, ACP Eklu said: “Some candidates did not have the right documentations, they were discrepancies between their dates of birth on their JSS certificates and then their SSS certificates.”

“Some also typed the wrong information on the internet and others claimed of having Bachelor of Arts but came with Diploma, so they were asked to go back without the right documents.”

The examination is one of the several ways the police apply to find and identify suitable candidates for recruitment into the Ghana Police Service.

After the exams, ACP Eklu said, the candidates would go through the medicals stage but the date was yet to be communicated to them.

“The experience in Wa here has been quite encouraging, we didn’t have any interference coming from any quarters and candidates were also given a fair opportunity. So those who didn’t understand, came and we explained to them,” he said.

He advised parents, guardians and students to always have good documentation.

“Documentation is very important right from your JSS, your date of birth and your certificates must have same names and spellings, you must have copies of the,” he said.

Source: GNA