Facebook group, Awareness Army donates to orphanage

The Awareness Army, a virtual social media-based networking group visited the Royal Seed Home at Kow Bondzi, a rural suburb near Kasoa in the Central Region over the weekend to interact with inmates and management. The group also made donations to the Home.

The delegation toured facilities of the Home and were briefed by its Founder, Mrs Naomi Esi Amoah about past and ongoing efforts resulting in the rehabilitation of many orphaned and abandoned children and their successful integration. The team feted the inmates and socialised with them.

The Awareness Army gave a cheque of GH¢5,000 for the running of the home; GHC 1,700 cash amount to cover the cost of the National Health Insurance registration as well as an undisclosed cash amount from an unidentified member. The group also handed over large quantities of clothing, detergents, toiletries and boxes of ice cool mineral water to the Home.

The Awareness General, Francis Kennedy Ocloo who handed over the items pledged the continuous support of the Awareness Army to the Home. He hinted that discussions were underway for the adoption and support of specific life-saving projects in the Home to complement the philanthropic roles played by managers of the home and other donors over the years.

“We are touched by what we have seen today, and I can assure you of our desire to do more to make these children better adults,” he said.

He commended individual members of the Army for their “relentless giving spirits” as well as GIHOC Distilleries, Ideal Bottling Company Ltd, Wear Ghana, Veritas Delivery Services, Selo Art and Alabaster Vehicle Rentals for supporting the initiative.

Visibly moved by the gesture, the Founder of the Home, Mrs Naomi Esi Amoah expressed gratitude to the group and described the donations as timely.

She recalled that with only four children in 1997, she set out to rescue and offer better life to children who had to suffer neglect through no fault of theirs. “I didn’t know of anything called Orphanage. I only wanted to provide motherhood to innocent babies and children who had no hand in their circumstances and the Lord has been good to us,” an elated Mrs Amoah said.

She was hopeful the gesture will be emulated by many individuals and organisations.

Registered in 2002, the Royal Seed Home currently has 75 children, mostly abandoned and orphaned, with some requiring special needs including surgeries.

Though it sits on a large stretch of land, physical development has been at snail-pace due to financial constraints. As a result, both inmates and their handlers trek several miles to access education and healthcare.

By Emmanuel J.K Arthur