KNUST launches first ‘Engineering Leadership Skills Lecture Series’

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has launched the first ‘Engineering Leadership Skills Lecture Series’, at a ceremony, in Kumasi, as part of efforts by the College of Engineering to train engineers who are ready to lead the industrial revolution.

Professor Mark Adom-Asamoah, Provost of the College, in an address, said the College had a mandate to train high calibre of graduates for industry and ultimately to be among the top 10 engineering institutions in Africa by 2025 in line with the University’s strategic plan.

“The College does not only want to churn out graduates who are academically good, but also products who are prepared and ready to lead at every given opportunity”, he noted.

Prof. Adom-Asamoah indicated that; “leaders are both born and made, and for which reason there is the need to consciously mentor engineering students to become leaders”.

The novelty lecture series brings together seasoned leaders of society, from varied fields of study, to share their rich experience with the students.

“With this initiative we can only look at the future with hope knowing the kind of investment we are making in our engineering students”, the Provost said.

He entreated the students to make the most of this opportunity and commit fully to the training programme by taking the lectures very seriously.

Professor William Otoo Ellis, former Vice-Chancellor of the University, delivering the maiden lecture on “People Management”, admonished the students that managing people could be a daunting task.

“With determination and focus on what is in the best interest of the organisation it is possible to succeed”, he said.

He indicated that leadership was about influence, and that, a leader who could not effectively communicate the corporate vision for others to follow was only “taking a walk and is not really a leader”.

Present at the event were; two former Provost of the College, including; Prof. Samuel Innocent Kofi Ampadu, as well as Prof. Francis Momade, who lauded the initiative by the current Provost and encouraged the students to make the most out of the opportunity.

Over 600 students attended the event, focusing on third year engineering students, and expected to be organised annually to inspire engineering students to strive for greater heights in their endeavours.

The College had over the last 66 years been the trailblazer in the quest to find answers to Ghana’s engineering challenges, and noted to have trained many renowned engineers in sub-Saharan Africa, whose expertise were being utilised to improve the living conditions of their people.

It is currently working extensively, through research and innovative projects, to position the nation to be competitive in the digital and information age.

Their recent research focuses on promoting sustainable energy access through the use of geospatial technologies in West Africa, utilising renewable energy to improve rural livelihoods, and other climate change-resistant technologies for the benefit of the nation.

Source: GNA