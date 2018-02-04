AMA clears filth at London Market in Accra

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) on Saturday cleared filth at the London Market in Accra.

Mr Sam Ayeh-Datey, the AMA Coordinating Director who led in the exercise called on the inhabitants to undertake regular clean-up exercises to ensure sound environmental cleanliness.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, he said, the exercise took four hours and was undertaken by about 200 community members and the staff of the AMA.

He said they desilted drains, cleared refuse and overgrown weeds.

Mr Ayeh-Datey advised the people to desist from littering the streets and dumping of refuse into drains and water bodies which lead to environmental pollution and diseases.

Mr Thomas Mustapha Ashong, the Presiding Member of the AMA asked the citizenry to be ambassadors of environmental cleanliness by encouraging their colleagues to attach special importance to sanitation to reduce the outbreak of diseases.

He called on them to mobilise themselves for periodic communal work to improve hygienic conditions in their communities.

Mr Ashong gave assurance that the AMA would liaise with the Ministry of Works and Housing for the construction of a bigger drainage system in the area and urged the people to cultivate good behaviour towards sanitation.

He said it was sad that at this age and time some people in the communities indiscriminately threw refuse into drains and open spaces.

“There is the urgent need for us to change our negative attitudes and behaviours by ensuring that waste is disposed off hygienically at designated places in our communities instead of the drains,” he said.

Source: GNA