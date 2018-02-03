President to deliver State of the Nation Address next Thursday

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheduled to deliver the State of the Nation Address to Parliament next week Thursday, February 8, 2018.

The State of the Nation Address is an annual address to Parliament by the President of the republic of Ghana covering economic, social and financial state of the country, according to Article 67 of the country’s constitution.

Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, Majority Chief Whip, reading the Business Statement on behalf of the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, for next week, made the announcement of the President’s Address.

“Rt Hon Speaker, His Excellency, the President of the Republic is expected to deliver a Message on the State of the Nation on Thursday, 8th February 2018, in accordance with Article 67 of the Constitution,” Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh said.

He entreated members of the House to be punctual for the event.

“Hon Members are therefore urged to be in the Chamber latest by 09:15 hours, as it may not be courteous for Members to enter or exit the Chamber after the President has entered the House to deliver the address. Indeed, it is a breach of protocol,” Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh said.

“Mr Speaker, the Business Committee takes this opportunity to advise Hon. Members not to enter the Chamber with their guests.”

Meanwhile, the Special Committee tasked to investigate the “Cash for Seat” allegations against the Ministry of Trade and Industry for collecting various sums of money from expatriate businesses and related matters, during the recently held Ghana Expatriate Business Awards, on Friday presented the report on the enquiry for distribution to members of the House.

According to the Business Statement for next week, the House would move a motion to adopt the Committees Report on Tuesday, February 6, 2018.

Mr Mahama Ayariga, MP for Bawku Central, queried the constitutional basis of the suspension by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Upper West Regional Minister Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan, from office.

Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, First Deputy Speaker, who was chairing proceedings, ruled that the President acted within his power.

A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Flagstaff House, Mr Eugene Arhin, stated that Alhaji Alhassan would remain on suspension pending the outcome of an investigation into the unfortunate incidents that occurred on the premises of the Upper West Regional Office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in Wa last Wednesday, January 31, 2018.

The Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, Mr Amidu Ishaq, would act as Regional Minister, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Source: GNA