We have not approved any pill or tablet for bleaching – FDA

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has said no pill or tablet meant for bleaching of the skin had been approved for sale.

Mr Emmanuel Nkrumah, the Head of Cosmetics at FDA, said there is a ban on many skin products containing hydroquinone.

This ranges from lotions, soaps, gels, serums and creams, it was important for the public to know that taking a pill into the body for purposes of bleaching was most dangerous.

He said studies have shown that hydroquinone in skin products- used over a long period of time result in the depletion of the skin cover called melanin, which protects the skin against the effects of UV rays from the sun.

This was made known at a media briefing organised by the FDA on the rationale behind the ban on hydroquinone components in cosmetics and to sensitize the media on the need to support the FDA achieve a zero-free hydroquinone cosmetics on the Ghanaian markets.

Mr Nkrumah said hydroquinone simply stopped the processes of melanin production in both toning and bleaching on the skin.

He said the ban on hydroquinone was to ensure the safety of the public adding that hydroquinone has not been banned entirely from the country and it remains a drug that can be purchased from the pharmacy shops on prescription from a medical officer.

Source: GNA