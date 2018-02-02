Upper West Regional Minister suspended

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has suspended the Upper West Regional Minister, Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan from office.



A statement issued by the Flagstaff House and signed by Mr Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications, said the Minister’s suspension would stay indefinite pending the outcome of investigations into “unfortunate” incidents that took place at the premises of the Upper West regional office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in Wa.

The statement said the President was committed to the application of the rule of law, “which must occur without fear or favour, affection or ill-will, and without recourse to the political, religious or ethnic affiliations of any citizen of the land”.



Mr Amidu Ishaq, the deputy Upper West regional Minister would act in the interim.

Source: GNA