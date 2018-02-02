President leaves for Senegal

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Friday, to attend the Third International Global Partnership for Education conference in Dakar, Senegal.

The conference, a platform aimed at galvanising funding for education in developing countries, is co-hosted by Senegal and France.

The President is attending the meeting on the invitation of the Senegalese Leader Macky Sall, and the French President Emmanuel Macron.

He was accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Education Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh; and officials of the Presidency, Foreign and Education Ministries.

The President would return to Ghana later in the day.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, would act in his absence.

Source: GNA