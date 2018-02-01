President Akufo-Addo returns from AU Summit

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday arrived in Accra after attending the 30th African Union (AU) Summit, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The President led a Ghanaian delegation to the Summit, where he joined his colleague heads of state to deliberate on the ways to move the Continent forward, particularly on the security and economic fronts.

The Summit, which ended on Monday, January 29, 2018, emphasised the need for African unity and called for the eradication of corruption and poverty, as well as the speedy implementation of the Continental body’s Agenda 2063.

But the President, after the Summit, enplaned for Johannesburg, South Africa, on January 30, 2018, to observe the final burial rights of his long-time friend and South African Jazz great, Hugh Masakela.

The President was met on arrival at the Jubilee Lounge of the Kotoka International Airport by Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare, the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Obed Akwa, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Apeatu; Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and the Minister for Aviation Cecilia Dapaah.

Briefing the media shortly after the arrival of the President, Mr Eugene Arhin, the Communications Director at the Presidency, said President Akufo-Addo and other continental leaders deliberated in and agreed on the creation of a single air transport market to boost intra-African trade.

The meeting also agreed the creation of the Continental Free Trade Area, that is expexted to be adopted and implemented by March 1, 2018, to boost trade volumes between countries.

Mr Arhin said the Summit also underscored the need to tackle the security, humanitarian and human trafficking situation in Libya.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame was elected Chairperson of the AU at the Summit. He took over from Guinean leader Prof. Alpha Conde.

The Summit was held on the theme: “Winning The Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path To Africa’s Transformation”.

Source: GNA