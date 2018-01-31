TMA to decongest Tema

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly is engaging residents and other critical stakeholders in the Metropolis to fashion out a decongestion exercise which would stand the test of time.

According to Mr. Felix Mensah Nii Annan-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, people need to be educated on their duties and rights and the need to keep the maritime and industrial hub clean and beautiful.

He was speaking to the Ghana news Agency on the sidelines of an induction service of the new executives of the Tema Ministers Organisation(TMO) at the Adonai Chapel in Tema.

The eleven member executive is chaired by Bishop Richard Ahiagbedey, head of Adonai Minstries.

Mr Annan-La said Tema had a crucial role to play in the national agenda of environmental cleanliness and good health as tools for wealth creation.

He commended the Christian community for their humility and provision of social and economic facilities which had gone a long way to boost the local economy.

The Mayor appealed to Churches to adopt open spaces for re grassing and beautification as their contribution to his Tema restoration agenda.

Source: GNA