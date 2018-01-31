NCCE readies for massive anti-corruption drive

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) is to embark on a massive anti-corruption drive to get the people to stand up against corrupt practices by public officials.



Madam Josephine Nkrumah, its Chairperson, said this would be done over a five-year period and meant to promote accountability, stop dishonest or unethical conduct.



Speaking at a staff meeting of the Commission, held in Kumasi, she announced that the European Union (EU) was going to provide the funding.



The meeting provided the platform to discuss the challenges and concerns of the workers and the way forward to enhance performance.



Madam Nkrumah indicated that corruption was a canker that required strong and sustained national effort to effectively deal with.



She added that everybody should be part of the campaign to make corruption a disincentive.



She encouraged the workers to remain undaunted and work hard to aid people to live up to their civic responsibilities.



She assured them that the management was doing everything to address the challenges they had been struggling with.



Mr. Patrick Nelson, Programmes Manager of the EU, hinted of plans to organize capacity building training for the workers to help achieve the intended outcomes of the campaign.



He said they would be sufficiently equipped to carry out public education and advocacy for increased transparency and accountability by public officials, to bring down corruption.



He noted that corruption was a huge obstacle to economic and social development and needed to be fought on all fronts.

Source: GNA