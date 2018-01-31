GHANBATT 14 takes over command from GHANBATT 13 in DR Congo

The Ghanaian Battalion (GHANBATT) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) serving with the United Nations Organisation Stabilization Mission (MONUSCO) has held a colourful handing/taking over ceremony at its headquarters in Kinshasa.



A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the occasion saw Lt. Col. W. A. Kwabiah, (GHANBATT 13), hand over command to Lt. Col. B. B. Pantoah, (GHANBATT 14).



It said the event, which was well attended by troops and the Ghanaian community in Kinshasa, demonstrated the commencement of a one-year duty tour of the Artillery based GHANBATT.



The occasion was preceded by a reconciliation conference chaired by the Western Sector Brigade Commander, Brigadier General I.N.A. Aryeetey.



Key appointment holders of both battalions cross-checked their handing/taking over notes to ensure a smooth transition of authority from one battalion to the other, it said.



This was followed by a guard changing parade at the Battalion Headquarters where MONUSCO GHANBATT 13 Flag was lowered and that of MONUSCO GHANBATT 14 hoisted.



The statement said Mr Joseph Kwaku Antwi, Ghana’s Ambassador to the DRC, who was the guest of honour, commended GHANBATT for its invaluable contribution in ensuring peace and security in the DRC.



He expressed his faith and confidence in GHANBATT 14 and urged it to emulate the good work of GHANBATT 13, during its tenure of duty to perform better.



Present at the ceremony were some retired and serving Ghanaian military officers serving with MONUSCO, members of the international community and some Ghanaians living in Kinshasa.



A non-denominational religious parade was held on Sunday 27 January 2018 to climax the ceremony.

Source: GNA