Brong-Ahafo Police arrests four applicants in recruitment exercise  

Police in Brong-Ahafo have arrested four applicants who forged documents for enlistment into the Ghana Police Service.

The suspects, (names withheld) comprising two males and two females, are currently in Police custody at the Regional Police Headquarters in Sunyani.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said the suspects were arrested on Monday.

He said the suspects were among 1,500 applicants, who were screened on Monday, adding that a total of 8,471 applicants in the region are expected to undergo screening in the six-day nationwide police recruitment exercise.

In a breakdown, Chief Inspector Oppong said 6,932 of the applicants applied for general duty, 622 for tradesmen, 830 professionals and 87 graduates.

He said all qualified applicants would be made to write an aptitude test on Sunday February 4, 2018.

Source: GNA