NCCE ends 40 days of tax campaign at Akatsi

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has ended a 40-day tax education in the Akatsi South District with a call on the citizens to honour their tax obligations.

Mr Godwin Agboada, the Akatsi South District Director of the NCCE, told the community members, civil society and religious groupings that the Central Government and local assemblies needed taxes for rapid socioeconomic development.

He said roads, schools, health facilities and potable water were all provided from tax revenue even in advanced nations.

Mr Agboada said the Assemblies’ and Members of Parliament’s Common Funds were generated through tax revenues from which scholarships were paid for students, support was given to disaster victims, and other social interventions were provided and called for compliance.

He said the tax revenue could also support the Government to successfully run the Free Senior High School Policy and the School Feeding Programme.

Mr Agboada said without tax revenue, the country’s national debt would increase and standards of living would drop.

He said tax defaulters risked prosecution and cautioned against reneging on such a constitutional obligation.

The campaign also targeted students in schools as agents to further reach people in the community.

The exercise, which started in October last year, with support from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), was on the theme: “Tax for National Development – Our Tax is Our Future.”

Source: GNA