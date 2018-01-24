Support government’s free education to end child labour – Presiding Member

Mr Emmanuel Otto Bekoe, Presiding Member of Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly, has urged parents and guardians to put an end to child labour and take advantage of government’s free education to enroll their wards in school.

Mr Otto Bekoe, who is also the Assembly Member for Panpansokrokese Electoral Area, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Wednesday, during a Parents and Teacher Association meeting that children are the future leaders of the country and should not be denied education.

He said parents should be happy that they can now channel monies meant for school fees to expand their farms, adding that, they should take the education of their children very serious.

Mr Otto Bekoe said without proper education the economy of the country would not grow as expected and urged the teachers to be punctual in school and be role models for the children.

Source: GNA