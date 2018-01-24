Police recruitment exercise continues on January 29

The Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service has announced that the Police Recruitment Exercise continues with body selection and physical screening from January 29 at all screening centres.

It said qualified applicants from the online recruitment portal shall receive SMS messages from the Ghana Police Service from today Tuesday, January 23, and advised that applicants should log into their accounts on the recruitment portal for the necessary details.

The announcement was in a statement signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Shella Kessie Abavie-Buckman, the Director of Public Affairs and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday.

It said the details shall include assigned screening centre and specific date that the individual applicant was to report at the centre.

“Similarly, shortlisted applicants from the 2016 manual application shall receive SMS messages from the Ghana Police Service with instructions on how to log on to the recruitment portal for the necessary details, which will include assigned screening centre and specific date that the individual applicant is to report at the centre,” it said.

The statement advised applicants to keep their mobile phones and email accounts active.

It said applicants were to print out the e-mail message (i.e. the chit), and add it to all original copies of relevant documents including the qualified report, the GCB voucher; academic/professional certificates, birth certificates, national service certificates and any other relevant document.

It said any applicant who presented a forged document at the screening centre would be arrested and prosecuted.

The statement said after the body selection and physical screening, successful recruit applicants (General Duty and Tradesmen) would be required to write examination at the same screening centre on Sunday, February 4, 2018.

It advised applicants to disregard any rumour or message about the Police recruitment process, which is not from official Police source, and that there are no middlemen in the recruitment process and the advertised vacancies are not for sale.

“Therefore any person found parading as an agent or middleman or pays/receives money to act as such is liable for arrest and prosecution: Persons who deal with such people do so at their own risk,” the statement said.

It urged successful applicants to track their progress and or send queries on the recruitment portal for subsequent stages of the recruitment exercise.

Source: GNA