Haatso-Ecomog residents suffering from severe dust pollution

Residents of Haasto-Ecomog, a community in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency of the Ga-East Municipal Assembly have expressed concern about the severe dust pollution on the road.

Some of the residents who spoke to the Ghana News agency in an interview admitted that the inhalation of dust was harmful to their health and was likely to cause respiratory infection among residents.

Some residents claimed that, the situation was compounded with heavy vehicular traffic on the untarred road, which generated dust, while others told the GNA that their children were coughing and had occasional nose bleeding due to the intensity of the dust.

“Trading and businesses are also collapsing by the day as a result of the dust pollution with our clothes and other household materials turning brown in colour following the spread of red soil on the road,” Madam Victor Osei, a resident told the GNA on Monday.

Another concerned resident, Mrs Gify Owusu, speaking to the GNA on the issue, mentioned that in December last year, community members saw a group of men dumping and spreading the red soil, and since then they had defiantly refused to water the road to minimise the dust.

She called Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for the Constituency to help address the situation.

Mrs Owusu, also appealed to government to come to their aid by instructing road contractors in charge of to complete the project.

The road forms part of the proposed ECOWAS motorway, from ACP Pokuase-Kwabenya-Agbogba-Madina Ritz junction.

Source: GNA